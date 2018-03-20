Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --A man police said tried to rob a UPS guard in Brooklyn ended up getting shot and taken to the hospital.
It happened at the UPS facility on Foster Avenue in Canarsie around 11:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said the would-be robber, 38-year-old Martin Peters, attempted to rob the armed security guard, who also happened to be a retired police officer with the NYPD.
The guard shot the man in the foot. He was then transported to Brookdale University Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.
Peters is charged with menacing, trespassing and weapons possession.
The security guard is not facing any charges.
