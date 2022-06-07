Alleged gun trafficker accused of hauling dozens of firearms from North Carolina to NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11933650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD is highlighting the work of its newly enacted Gun Violence Suppression Division and show the ways they are going after guns

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A man who allegedly brought guns into New York City was arraigned on charges connected to a gun trafficking ring.Tyreke Colon appeared in court in Lower Manhattan earlier Tuesday.Colon allegedly hauled dozens of guns along the 'Iron Pipeline' from North Carolina to New York City, according to prosecutors.Colon was caught after he sold guns to an undercover officer, according to police.Investigators say they also used wiretaps to uncover more of Colon's plan to smuggle and sell guns in the city.----------