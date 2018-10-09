Gunfire in Queens leaves 31-year-old man critically injured

Shannon Sohn has the update from NewsCopter7 over the scene.

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating a shooting in the South Jamaica section of Queens.

Investigators say five shots rang out in the area of 170th Street and 119th Road at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed a wide area marked off with crime scene tape and several police units still on the scene late Tuesday afternoon.

Police are working to determine who shot the man and why.

