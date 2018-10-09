Police are investigating a shooting in the South Jamaica section of Queens.Investigators say five shots rang out in the area of 170th Street and 119th Road at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen.He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.Video from NewsCopter7 showed a wide area marked off with crime scene tape and several police units still on the scene late Tuesday afternoon.Police are working to determine who shot the man and why.----------