Guns, drugs seized from home of Long Island school employee

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
An employee of a Long Island school district is facing charges after a raid at a Patchogue home on Wednesday.

Patrick Musumeci does maintenance work for the Commack school district at night.

A search warrant was served Wednesday morning, on his 30th birthday, while his parents and sister were home.

Authorities found 16 guns in the home -- eight were legal and the other eight were illegal, officials said.

Two revolvers were reported stolen -- one from a burglary in Patchogue and the other was a 1985 commemorative gun from Southold.

Police also seized oxycodone, pot and Xanax from the home.

Musumeci is charged with 26 counts.

The bust was the culmination of a long-term investigation including the Suffolk gang team.

