Guns, drugs seized from home of Long Island school employee

An employee of a Long Island school district is facing charges after a raid at a Patchogue home on Wednesday.Patrick Musumeci does maintenance work for the Commack school district at night.A search warrant was served Wednesday morning, on his 30th birthday, while his parents and sister were home.Authorities found 16 guns in the home -- eight were legal and the other eight were illegal, officials said.Two revolvers were reported stolen -- one from a burglary in Patchogue and the other was a 1985 commemorative gun from Southold.Police also seized oxycodone, pot and Xanax from the home.Musumeci is charged with 26 counts.The bust was the culmination of a long-term investigation including the Suffolk gang team.----------