A person found her body inside a vacant warehouse at the Fulton Fish Market and called 911.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A firefighter was injured battling a second alarm house fire in Hackensack, Bergen County.The fire broke out in an unoccupied home just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.Video showed heavy damage to the house on Ames Street.One firefighter was burned and taken to St Barnabas Medical Center for treatment.----------