Reopen Connecticut: Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen Monday

CONNECTICUT -- Barbershops and hair salons in the state will be able to reopen beginning Monday with required coronavirus precautions in place, under an executive order signed by Lamont on Friday.Under the state requirements, shops and salons can only serve customers by appointment only, waiting areas must be closed, customers and workers must wear face masks, chairs must be at least 6 feet apart and scissors and other tools must be disinfected between customers.Lamont first said barbershops and hair salons could reopen May 20, but pushed the date back after some shop owners and employees said they wanted more time to prepare. Other owners and workers were frustrated by the postponement.The governor also increased the limits on social and recreational gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. The previous limit was five people per gathering.Phase two is tentatively set for June 20, and phase three could follow four weeks after that.