Hamilton on Disney Plus: How, when to watch the Hamilfilm and other things to know

We are proud to share #Hamilton; a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future. Streaming on #DisneyPlus on July 3. pic.twitter.com/z7t0DS43gX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 22, 2020

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Jonathan Groff as King George

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr

Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

"Hamilton" is coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 3. Here's everything to know about the Hamilfilm, as fans call it, ahead of its streaming release."Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015. The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and spawned numerous tours.Disney+ describes "Hamilton" as "the story of America then, told by America now," adding, "Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education."Check out the trailer here:Unlike other movie musicals where the production is re-created on a set, Disney+'s presentation of "Hamilton" is a filmed version of the original Broadway production straight from the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.The filmed version is directed by the show's director, Tommy Kail. It was originally scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release but was later fast-tracked for an earlier release on Disney+.The award-winning stage musical stars:The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.