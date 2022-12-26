World's largest menorah lit in Central Park to celebrate final night of Hanukkah

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- It wasn't just Christmas this Sunday. In a rare coincidence, the day also marked the final night of Hanukkah.

That means all the candles were lit on menorahs, including the world's largest one at the southern end of Central Park.

The Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Asaf Zamir took part in Sunday night's lighting, which involved getting on a cherry picker because the menorah is 36 feet high.

The celebrations carried added significance this year as Jewish communities worldwide marked the year of Hakhel, a tradition held once every seven years that sees Jewish gatherings focused on unity and Torah learning and practice.

"Hanukkah is a holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's remarkable deliverance from those who wished them harm, " said Rabbi Shmuel Butman, director of Lubavitch Youth Organization. "When faced with darkness, this menorah serves as a symbol of New York City's dedication to persevering and celebrating all its citizens as they are."

