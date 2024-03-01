E-bike found burning in blaze at Harlem bodega; cause of fire under investigation

Officials say an e-bike and batteries were found, but they are not believed to have caused the fire.

Officials say an e-bike and batteries were found, but they are not believed to have caused the fire.

Officials say an e-bike and batteries were found, but they are not believed to have caused the fire.

Officials say an e-bike and batteries were found, but they are not believed to have caused the fire.

HARLEM, Upper Manhattan -- Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire inside a Harlem bodega Friday morning.

Video from Citizen app shows huge clouds of smoke rising from Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard just before 5 a.m. NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to tackle hot spots.

Debris could be seen strewn across the sidewalk.

Officials say the blaze broke out on the first floor of the deli. It then spread to the second and third floors, authorities said.

Officials say an e-bike and batteries were found at the deli, but they are not believed to have caused the fire.

One resident was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Authorities say people who lived in the units above the bodega may be temporarily homeless due to damage from the fire.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.