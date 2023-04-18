Celebrate Earth Day with Harlem Grown

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Harlem Grown, a leader in sustainable urban farming in New York City, is celebrating Earth Day with a big community festival on Saturday.

Harlem Grown's Earth Day Festival will take place Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, at 116 W. 134th St., is free and open to the public. Activities will include free food tastings, upcycled crafts, and dance.

Founded in 2011, Harlem Grown espouses a mission to "grow healthy children" through access to sustainable urban farming at any of their 13 farm sites in the city and through mentorship.

The organization highlights six core values: Community, Diversity, Food Sovereignty, Future Generations, Equity and Adaptability.

To attend, register for the festival here.