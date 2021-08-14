Society

Bill passed to honor Harlem Hellfighters with Congressional Gold Medal

EMBED <>More Videos

Bill passed to honor Harlem Hellfighters with Congressional Gold Medal

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- They spent more time in combat during World War I than any other American unit, but the Harlem Hellfighters returned home to face continued discrimination from their own countrymen.

The soldiers are long gone, but they are finally getting some of the recognition they deserve.

On Friday, lawmakers announced the Senate passage of a bill that awards the 369th Regiment a Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of their bravery and outstanding service during the war.



"They fought in more combat in WWI than any other unit but the American white soldiers wouldn't fight with them, they had to fight under France, this is a long overdue honor and they deserve it and we must remember that bigotry cannot be fostered in the military or anywhere else," said Sen. Charles Schumer.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The Congressional Gold Medal is an award bestowed by the United States Congress, to honor those, individually or as a group, "who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient's field, long after the achievement."

ALSO READ | Teen dies after lightning strike at Orchard Beach
EMBED More News Videos

A teenage boy has died after being struck by lightning during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm that rolled over Orchard Beach late Thursday afternoon.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharlemmanhattannew york citywarsoldiersblack historybills
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after son shot in apparent road rage incident
Body found in plastic container on New Jersey street
Teen dies after lightning strike at Orchard Beach
Grieving family battles hospital over COVID victim's $58k bill
Despite Census numbers, pandemic exodus continues in NYC
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Con Edison asking some customers to conserve energy amid outages
Show More
Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1
At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse
AccuWeather: Not as hot, chance of storms
Resources for coping with another heat wave
July was the world's hottest month ever
More TOP STORIES News