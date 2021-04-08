Society

Effort underway to give WWI's Harlem Hellfighters the recognition they deserve

EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Tom Suozzi introducing bill to honor Harlem Hellfighters

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Congressman Tom Suozzi was joined by Harlem leaders Thursday to announce he is introducing legislation that would award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 369th Infantry Regiment, better known as the Harlem Hellfighters.

The Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act would bestow what Suozzi calls long-overdue recognition of the bravery and outstanding service of Harlem Hellfighters during World War I.

"They never lost an inch of ground," Suozzi said. "Suffered many injuries but never had anyone taken as a POW."

The Harlem Hellfighters were a Black infantry regiment in WWI that spent more time in combat than any other American regiment.

ALSO READ | Rutgers adding historical markers to tell stories of benefactors' slaves
EMBED More News Videos

Rutgers University is confronting its ties to slavery by installing four historical markers that will tell the stories of the slaves once owned by the men several campus buildings were named after.


In 1918, the U.S. Army decided to assign the regiment to the French Army for the duration of American participation in World War I, because many white American soldiers refused to perform combat duty with African-Americans.

Despite their courage, sacrifice, and dedication to their country, they returned home to face racism and segregation from their fellow countrymen.

"A great failure of this country is how we treated African Americans throughout our history, and this is just another example of it," Suozzi said.

They were the most celebrated African American regiment in WWI, and they were also on the ground during World War II.

Suozzi was joined by former Assemblyman Keith Wright, whose grandfather was a Harlem Hellfighter.

"When they came home, it was almost as if they had no home to come back to," Wright said. "Fought for freedom of another country, but they didn't find freedom themselves."

Most were from Harlem, but 36 soldiers lived in Glen Cove -- including Debra Willett's grandfather Leander Willlett.

"I could use the current words, woke and ally," she said. "But words I want to say, the words: Honor, gratitude and most importantly, America."

ALSO READ | Snapshot of civil rights movement sparked by George Floyd's death now on display in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore reports on artist Chris Cook's snapshot of the civil rights movement in NYC.


They are words these men deserved to hear long ago, and Suozzi posthumously awarded Leander Willlett a Purple Heart in November of 2019.

Also in attendance were former Congressman Charlie Rangel, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Brian Benjamin, Assemblywoman Inez Dickens, and Jérémie Robert, the Consul General of France in New York.

"We have fought and died in every war," said Rangel, a veteran himself. "In order to make this country better."

The Congressional Gold Medal is an award bestowed by the United States Congress, to honor those, individually or as a group, "who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient's field, long after the achievement."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityharlemmanhattanwarblack historysoldiers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News