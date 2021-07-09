New York City students chat with astronauts on Earth to space call

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10866065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Astronauts aboard the International Space Station reached out to students and alumni of the Harlem Link Charter School in Manhattan in an Earth to space call Friday.The students pre-recorded questions for NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.The men were asked questions like, "What does the Earth look like from space?" "Do you grow anything in space?" "What is your favorite part of being an astronaut?" "Do you do backflips in space all the time?" and, "How do you communicate with the outside world from space?"NASA says connecting students with astronauts provides a unique way to enhance learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and math.Harlem Link is a pre-kindergarten to fifth grade charter school that has offered a student-centered curriculum to families in Harlem since 2005.Harlem Link enrolls students from across the five boroughs of New York, maintains an active alumni network, and enrolls new students on a rolling basis throughout the school year to better serve families facing difficult circumstances such as housing instability or a need for special education services.For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth.Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and the first person of color to the moon's surface, and eventually expand human exploration to Mars.----------