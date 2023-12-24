Driver rescued from Harlem River following crash on FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating a car accident on the FDR Drive that sent a person into the Harlem River early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was driving northbound on the FDR when she struck a barrier near 102nd Street.

They say the vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver jumped into the Harlem River.

Authorities say they removed the victim out of the water near East 106th Street.

She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

It's unclear whether or not the victim was on fire and if that led to her jumping into the river.

The accident is under investigation.

