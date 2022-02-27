Gun violence leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured in Harlem

Police say two people were shot on Fifth Avenue around 8:15 a.m.
They say a 38-year-old man was found shot in the head inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, police say a 24-year-old was showed up at Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm.
Police believe he was at the scene at the time of the shooting.
So far there is no motive for the shooting and no arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
