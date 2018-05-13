HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for two thieves in Harlem who targeted the same victim twice in ten minutes.
The incidents happened April 10. The first time , the suspects approached the 21-year-old man outside a deli on Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard and took $30 from his jacket pocket.
Police say the victim then went into the deli ten minutes later, where the suspects punched him in the face, threw him to the ground, and stole his cellphone.
The NYPD described the first suspect as a black male in his late teens, 5'10" tall, slim build; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and dark green Nike sneakers.
The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, 5'10" tall, slim build; last seen wearing a light colored shirt, black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
