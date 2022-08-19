Mother of slain veteran demands justice after 2018 deadly stabbing

Army Sgt. Hason Correa was stabbed to death in Harlem in 2018 at the age of 35 and his mother is demanding justice. Darla Miles has the details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The mother of a veteran who was stabbed and killed is speaking out and hoping that justice is finally served.

Army Sgt. Hason Correa was stabbed to death in Harlem in 2018 at the age of 35.

Two suspects in his killing have already taken plea deals and two others are set for trial in October.

Madeline Brame says while her grandchildren will never see their father again, Mary Saunders is home with her children.

Saunders is one of four people charged in the murder of the Afghanistan War veteran during a brawl outside a Harlem apartment building in October 2018.

Her brothers, Christopher and James Saunders, and Travis Stewart are also charged.

After plea deals entered in May, Mary Saunders was released with 14 months time served and Stewart was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Court records note that Brame didn't agree with the disposition.

"My chief complaint today is that I have absolutely no confidence, no confidence that this case is going to be brought to trial," Brame said.

Eyewitness News spoke with the District Attorney's office on Friday and it stands behind the plea agreements, saying the case couldn't have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

But the murder trials for Chris and James Saunders are still on the calendar for October.

"There were four of them, with a knife against one person, and his hands," Brame said.

Brame has been a fierce crusader for justice for her son since his murder.

She started a Change.org petition to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Chuck Schumer to call for stricter sentencing guidelines for first and second degree murder cases.

On Friday morning, she was joined by supporters, criticizing District Attorney Alvin Bragg about bail reform and the handling of the Hason Correa case.

"If they're innocent, let a jury decide," Brame said. "There shouldn't be any plea deals for murder."

