Search on for man with stroller who yelled anti-Asian statements at woman in Midtown

CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a hate crime menacing incident in Midtown.The incident was reported Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on West 40th Street.Police say a 65-year-old woman was approached by a man who yelled anti-Asian statements toward her.The man then waved an unknown object at her which caused her to fear for her safety.The man ran away after the incident. He was last seen pushing a stroller containing unknown items and was last seen wearing glasses and a dark-checkered coat.The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------