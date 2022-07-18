Hate crime investigation after Orthodox Jews hit with BBs, eggs in Rockland County

MONSEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police have launched a hate crime investigation after three members of the Orthodox Jewish community were either shot with BB guns or hit with eggs in Monsey over the weekend.

"When you walk home at the end of a day of rest, calm schmoozing, and not expecting anything bad, imagine us talking and all of a sudden eggs coming flying our way," Hasidic Community spokesman Yossi Gestetner said. "I think it's a problem."

On Saturday night, eggs were thrown at a woman pushing a stroller along Route 306.

The eggs did not hit her, but she was scared enough to contact the police.

In another case, two women were walking when police say a BB gun was fired in their direction. One of them was hit several times, but she was not injured.

The third incident involved a male victim in the same area.

"A male was walking on West Maple Avenue near Route 306," Ramapo police Det. Sgt. Mike Higgins said. "We have video of him being struck with several projectiles, we believe either a BB gun or some kind of pellet gun."

The Ramapo Police Department did not release the video, but investigators did put out photos of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was apparently used by the suspects.

Detectives are now trying to track down that vehicle and its driver.

"The community members are concerned about being able to walk down the street and not have something thrown at them or yelled at them," Higgins said. "We take this very seriously. We are going to follow this all the way."

At this time, police want to hear from any potential witnesses or victims who haven't come forward.

