Police investigating after anti-Arab graffiti spray painted on bus shelter in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating an incident of anti-Arab vandalism in Brooklyn.
It happened about 11 a.m. Monday on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay.
Someone spray-painted the message 'Kill Arabs' on a bus shelter.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into the incident.
