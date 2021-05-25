Rabbi threatened on his way to work in NYC says cops never showed

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Rabbi threatened on his way to work in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD apologized for not having enough police officers on the streets of Jewish communities after promising an increased presence.

There were three attacks over the weekend, beginning on Friday when a rabbi was threatened on his way to work in Midtown.

"He pulled out an Israeli flag and he said to me 'you see, they're killing my innocent children, you're killing my innocent children, and I'm going to kill you,' those are the words he said to me," Rabbi Mendy Steiner said.

The rabbi ran to a local bank for help and waited for the police to arrive.

He said they never showed up.

Two other anti-Semitic attacks happened in Brooklyn over the weekend and police are working to determine if those incidents are related.
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two anti-Jewish bias incidents that happened in Brooklyn that may be connected.



The spike in violent attacks against Jewish individuals prompted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday to direct the New York State Police to increase patrols at downstate synagogues, schools and other Jewish community facilities.
"Hate has no place in our state, and we will continue to do everything in our power to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers - and New Yorkers of all faiths - have the peace, safety, and security they deserve," Cuomo said.

The State Police will increase patrols at Jewish educational and religious facilities in New York City, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Suffolk Counties.


Cuomo says an increased visibility and presence can also be expected during the Jewish Sabbath.

As part of this effort, state police will also conduct outreach to Jewish communities to establish communication and address any security concerns.

ALSO READ | Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during NYC rooftop party speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityandrew cuomobias crimenypdhate crimeanti semitismhate crime investigationrabbijewish
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News