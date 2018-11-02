Disturbing messages of hate were found inside a Brooklyn synagogue.The vandalism forced the cancelation of a political event because people felt threatened.It happened Thursday evening at the Union Temple on Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights.Graffiti inside the building read "Kill all Jews" and "Hitler" along with some other horribly offensive language.Police say some of it was written in black marker inside a stairwell.A "Get out the Vote" event hosted by Broad City actress liana Glazer was canceled as a result.It's part of a spike in anti-Semitic activity in the city.Earlier this week, Eyewitness News reported on swastikas and the N-word drawn on some brownstones in Garden Place.Hate crime reports against Jewish people are up this year compared to last year in New York City.Police say they represent about half of all hate crime reports.There are no arrests so far in this latest case.Jewish leaders are calling for people of all faiths to join them for Shabbat services as a way to support the victims in Pittsburgh.It was the worst attack on Jewish people in American history.----------