Police are investigating a potential hate crime after swastikas were discovered on several buildings in Brooklyn Tuesday night.Officials say an unknown suspect used chalk to draw swastikas and a racial slur sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. onto a building on Garden Place in Brooklyn Heights.Two local residents reported the vandalism to police just before midnight.Five other addresses also had similar chalk graffiti.Police are treating the incidents as a potential bias crime.Authorities say anti-Semitic crimes are up significantly compared to last year and make up half of the hate crime reported across the city.There have been no arrests.----------