Police investigating potential hate crime after swastikas found on Brooklyn buildings

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a potential hate crime after swastikas were discovered on several buildings in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

Officials say an unknown suspect used chalk to draw swastikas and a racial slur sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. onto a building on Garden Place in Brooklyn Heights.

Two local residents reported the vandalism to police just before midnight.

Five other addresses also had similar chalk graffiti.

Police are treating the incidents as a potential bias crime.

Authorities say anti-Semitic crimes are up significantly compared to last year and make up half of the hate crime reported across the city.

There have been no arrests.

