Coronavirus News: 2 plasma donation sites open in New Jersey

This is an opportunity for those who've survived COVID-19 to help others by using their antibodies to help those in serious need.
You do not have to be a New Jersey resident to donate.
This program is run by the Red Cross, each person will have to test negative or wait 28 days without symptoms to donate.
At University hospital they've had 100 successful plasma donations independently, now with the help of the Red Cross they're hoping to help even more patients.
Health officials are urging anyone who is eligible to participate.
"Plasma therapy has worked for other viruses before, including the measles," said Shereef Elnahal, CEO of University Hospital. "We're seeing promising results for folks who are on ventilators or otherwise getting critical care, who end up recovering after receiving this plasma."
Individuals are encouraged to register to donate at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Also Monday, they are beginning to test those who are asymptomatic at the state testing sites in Bergen County or Holmdel.
This will widely expand testing, which is one of many milestones Governor Phil Murphy contends is needed before reopening the state's economy.
You need an appointment to participate at sites in New York State.
