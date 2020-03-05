Coronavirus Update: 2 school districts closed in Westchester County

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two school districts in Westchester County are closed Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak - and they will remained closed until Monday.In Mount Vernon, the closure involves all 16 schools. In Hastings-on-Hudson, all three schools are closed for cleaning.The closures come because students that go to those schools or their parents have been exposed to the people or locations where they've seen positive coronavirus cases.In New York City, one teacher has reportedly self-quarantined and is being tested for COVID 19 Thursday.She traveled to Italy during a recent school break and went back to the classroom upon returning.But after Italy became one of the hotspots for the novel coronavirus, the woman self-quarantined. She has not exhibited any symptoms so far.The teachers' union says there are other teachers who have also sparked concern due to recent travel.The city and union are now working together to find a way to reach out to those teachers and quarantine them.So far, New York City has not seen any cases, so there has been no need to close any schools."I think we all agree that closing schools is probably the last option because of the myriad of issues that creates for not only students, parents, teachers, etc., so that's on the spectrum of last resorts," said NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza on Wednesday.The city is being proactive. School officials say crews are now disinfecting classrooms twice a week and stocking up on cleaning supplies.Officials have canceled all study abroad programs and canceled trips to places where there are outbreaks.Back in Mount Vernon, classes are expected to resume Monday.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------