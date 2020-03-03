Coronavirus News: 2 NY schools closed after Westchester Co. man tests positive

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two schools in New York have closed after word that a man from Westchester County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The man's positive test result for COVID-19 prompted the closure of Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, and the Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy in Riverdale, Bronx.
RELATED: All coronavirus coverage from Eyewitness News
The man's child attends SAR Academy on 254th Street and that SAR High School a few blocks north on West 259th Street is also temporarily closed because the child may have had contact with other students.
The closures are being done as a precaution.
Both of these facilities are private Orthodox Jewish schools.
Two other schools, Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and the Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains have also closed.
They are closed out of an abundance of caution. Some have mixed feelings on the closures as more cases come in.
"It actually worries me a little bit, because I work with people. I work with people at the store. You never know until you have it," a worker said.
"We live in New York. This happens all the time. We don't stay home unless we're advised," said Joe, an area resident.
At a news conference Tuesday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said more schools in the area may be closing voluntarily until it is determined whether some children may have unwittingly exposed other children.
RELATED: 100+ products that can work against the virus
MORE RELATED INFORMATION:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Coronavirus News: 2 NY schools closed after Westchester Co. man tests positive
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More