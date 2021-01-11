New Jersey coronavirus update: 2 women charged in connection with 2 Newark parties

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, Essex County (WABC) -- Two Essex county women have been arrested for serving alcohol after police received reports of a COVID violation.Rosa Maintano, 23, and Fanny Camas, 27, both of Irvington, were charged with maintaining an unlicensed liquor establishment."It's incredible how once again people put wealth over health," said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose in a statement. "It's selfish people like this who perpetuate the spread."The arrests stemmed from complaints of two large parties over the weekend at the same location.Officers arrived late Saturday night at a building in the 200 block of Verona Avenue to find 150 to 200 people not wearing masks and drinking beer as a soccer game was being played.Police arrested Maintano, who they say was serving beer from a concession stand in exchange for money without a license. Police confiscated 720 Bud Light Lime beers and 272 Corona beers.Maintano faces charges of maintaining an unlicensed liquor establishment, illegal sale of liquor, and unlawful possession of alcohol.In a separate incident on Sunday, police responded to a complaint of a COVID-19 violation at the same Verona Avenue address.