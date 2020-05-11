coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 27-year veteran of Newark Police Department dies of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The coronavirus claimed the life of a 27-year-veteran of the Newark Police Department.

Sergeant Michael Clegg passed away at Overlook Hospital on Sunday.


The 53-year-old joined the department in 1993.

Chief Darnell Henry said, 'Sergeant Clegg blended the finest traditions from over a quarter-century in policing with today's best practices of impeccable community service and leadership.

coronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruspolice officercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
