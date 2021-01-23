New Jersey coronavirus update: 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine to be administered in NJ

With the state's positivity rate being just over 10%, second doses become that much more important.
Health care workers who received their first dose 28 days ago are now getting their second dose as scheduled amid concerns of widespread availability in New Jersey.
A vaccine center in Newark at Essex County College, one of the first to be opened, will be administering second doses to those health care workers.
The state has six vaccine mega-sites open -- the most recent opening Friday in East Rutherford at the Meadowlands.
However, there are more people eligible to be vaccinated than there are available vaccines.
Governor Phil Murphy says he is pleased with the state's rollout, but still needs help from the federal government.
The Newark site will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. It is by appointment-only, as it is with other state sites.
