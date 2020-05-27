coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 2nd member of Met Opera orchestra, assistant conductor, dies of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A second member of the Metropolitan Opera orchestra died due to complications relating to COVID-19, the opera announced Wednesday.

Joel Revzen was an assistant conductor with the orchestra since 1999.

"He shared his profound expertise and musicality in rehearsals as a thoughtful, kind, and supportive presence that endeared him to colleagues," the opera said in a statement.

He made his Met conducting debut in 2017 leading performances of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin and has led symphony and opera performances throughout North America and Europe.

"Joel lived a life full of light - he lived in the joy of being alive, and he gave every one he met some of his special light," Revzen's wife Cindy said.

This is the second member of the Met Opera orchestra to die of coronavirus following violist Vincent Lionti's death in early April.

Librettist and Tony Award winning playwright Terrence McNally, who wrote the libretto for an opera set to be making its Met premiere in the upcoming season, died from COVID-19 complications in late March.

