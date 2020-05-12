Coronavirus News: 3 CT children diagnosed with Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A hospital in Connecticut has now reported the state's first cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.Yale New Haven Children's Hospital has three patients diagnosed with the syndrome believed to be tied to COVID-19.This comes as doctors begin to get a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting children's bodies."It's a post-exposure inflammatory response. Meaning the body has recently seen and been exposed to either a virus, maybe environmental exposure in the past and in its response to try and fight it off, it fights it off, but then the immune system inadvertently causes inflammation in blood vessels in the body," said Dr. James Schneider, Northwell Health.Hospital officials recommend parents with children who may be suffering from symptoms call a doctor for advice.Symptoms include fever, rash, vomiting and diarrhea.