Coronavirus News: 3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19 in one day, bringing total to 41

By Eyewitness News

From left to right: Pat Nicholls, George Santiago and Kevin Bostic (NYPD)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three additional members of the NYPD died of coronavirus, the department announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 41.

School Safety Agent George Santiago served New York City for nearly 19 years; Traffic Enforcement Agent Pat Nicholls had more than 22 years on the job; and Supervisor of School Security Kevin Bostic dedicated more than 28 years to the force.



"These remarkable men will never be forgotten. Every member of the NYPD, of all ranks and titles, will keep their memories alive and honor their legacies by faithfully carrying on their most important work," Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Officials said 1,666 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report Wednesday, which accounts for 4.6% of the Department's uniformed workforce. That is down from a high of 19.8%.

To date, 5,300 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 4,779 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 373 uniformed members plus 108 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus.

