The Department of Health has announced additional measles cases linked to international travelers returning from Israel in Rockland County and in New York City.Rockland now has seven total confirmed cases of measles from three different groups who traveled to Israel. Of those cases, two are secondary, meaning they originated from exposure occurring in Rockland. Meanwhile, six cases of measles were confirmed this month in the Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.Officials say the initial case of measles was acquired by a child on a visit to Israel. The individuals with measles range in age from 11 months to 4 years, and five of the children were unvaccinated prior to exposure.One child was hospitalized with pneumonia, while another child had an ear infection.More cases increase the potential for further exposure, and health officials recommend that residents make sure they and their families are up-to-date on their measles vaccinations.Israel is currently experiencing a high number of measles cases. In the most recent data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO), 339 cases have been reported in Israel from March through August of 2018.A measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine clinic for those who are not immune to measles will be held on Thursday, October 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center located at 21 Remsen Avenue in Monsey.For those who believe they may have been exposed and have further questions, a toll-free hotline has been established: 1-888-364-4837. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.The first case of international travel was in late September, and two more cases due to separate international travelers in early October are leading to more potential cases of measles among non-immune residents.Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.To prevent the spread of illness, health officials are advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.----------