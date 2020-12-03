NJ Coronavirus Update: All travel discouraged as daily COVID-19 positivity rate climbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8445333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We've been saying since September, just don't travel," Murphy said.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The daily coronavirus positivity rate has jumped to 13.6% in New Jersey, and Governor Phil Murphy is urging residents who are planning to travel now or during the holidays to think again.He's also asking anyone does to self quarantine for 14-days and get tested.Frontline workers, members of law enforcement, and active duty military on orders or directives to come to New Jersey are among those exempt from the travel advisory."We've been saying since September, just don't travel," he said. "No one should be traveling out of state for anything that is not essential for your daily life: commuting to work, seeking medical treatment, for example."After a dramatic spike in deaths, with 90 from Monday's report, there were 56 additional fatalities reported Wednesday.The statewide total death toll now stands at 15,309.Meanwhile, Hackensack is closing City Hall and shuttering all city offices to the public beginning next week amid growing concerns of the statewide resurgence of COVID-19.New limits on outdoor gatherings take effect next Monday that reduce the allowable number from 150 to 25. Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.Meanwhile, a photo circulating on social media showed young people cramped together at an Oakland restaurant that had to shut down all outdoor dining operations at 4 p.m.It happened on Thanksgiving eve at Portobello, where cops responded to several calls."Are you kidding me," Murphy said. "I'm trying hard to find a mask anywhere in that crowd and there certainly isn't any effort to socially distance. The entire concept of personal responsibility is completely absent."The town council passed a unanimous resolution to place restrictions on the restaurant.