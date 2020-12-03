coronavirus new jersey

NJ Coronavirus Update: All travel discouraged as daily COVID-19 positivity rate climbs

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The daily coronavirus positivity rate has jumped to 13.6% in New Jersey, and Governor Phil Murphy is urging residents who are planning to travel now or during the holidays to think again.

He's also asking anyone does to self quarantine for 14-days and get tested.

Frontline workers, members of law enforcement, and active duty military on orders or directives to come to New Jersey are among those exempt from the travel advisory.

"We've been saying since September, just don't travel," he said. "No one should be traveling out of state for anything that is not essential for your daily life: commuting to work, seeking medical treatment, for example."
EMBED More News Videos

"We've been saying since September, just don't travel," Murphy said.


After a dramatic spike in deaths, with 90 from Monday's report, there were 56 additional fatalities reported Wednesday.

The statewide total death toll now stands at 15,309.

ALSO READ | Ice-T says his 'no-masker' father-in-law is no longer a COVID-19 denier after 40 days in ICU
EMBED More News Videos

Ice-T says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.


Meanwhile, Hackensack is closing City Hall and shuttering all city offices to the public beginning next week amid growing concerns of the statewide resurgence of COVID-19.
EMBED More News Videos

Hackensack is closing City Hall and shuttering all city offices to the public beginning next week amid growing concerns of the statewide resurgence of the coronavirus.


New limits on outdoor gatherings take effect next Monday that reduce the allowable number from 150 to 25. Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.

ALSO READ | Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' shut down, co-owner arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Mac's Public House, the Staten Island bar that declared itself an autonomous zone, was shut down on Tuesday night.


Meanwhile, a photo circulating on social media showed young people cramped together at an Oakland restaurant that had to shut down all outdoor dining operations at 4 p.m.

It happened on Thanksgiving eve at Portobello, where cops responded to several calls.

"Are you kidding me," Murphy said. "I'm trying hard to find a mask anywhere in that crowd and there certainly isn't any effort to socially distance. The entire concept of personal responsibility is completely absent."

The town council passed a unanimous resolution to place restrictions on the restaurant.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessparamusbergen countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseycoronavirus testingnew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'It is coming and it is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd wave
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Nurse's entire family infected after mom 'let down her guard'
COVID Live Updates: US daily death toll highest since start of pandemic
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations exceed 100K for first time
NJ Gov. Murphy discourages non-essential out-of-state travel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Earthquake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania
5 MTA workers charged with fraud, logged 'impossible' overtime
Who gets it first? Here's the NYC vaccination plan for COVID-19
COVID Live Updates: US daily death toll highest since start of pandemic
Nurse's entire family infected after mom 'let down her guard'
Teacher from NJ wins new Mazda for 3-D printing thousands of PPE
Video: Armed robbery at NYC smoke shop sends 5-year-old girl fleeing
Show More
Drive-thru rapid tests giving LI patients results in minutes
'Time...to stand up,' NYC bar owner says after manager arrested
Barr had 'intense' meeting with Trump: Sources
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Rockefeller Christmas tree viewing starts today
More TOP STORIES News