coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Broadway star Nick Cordero suffers setback while fighting COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway star Nick Cordero has suffered a setback as he remains hospitalized with complications due to coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, said his health is going a little downhill, but didn't provide specific details.

Cordero, 41, initially went to the hospital March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.

He had to have his leg amputated because of issues with blood clotting.

On Instagram, his wife teared up while updating fans this week.

"I know that this virus is not going to get him down, that's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Kloots said.

Last week she updated fans that he was officially awake after spending weeks in a coma.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway."



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcelebrityhospitalu.s. & worldinstagramnyc newsbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor de Blasio, First Lady donate blood on Thursday
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
College grads create cellphone case that kills germs
FDNY captain honored by department for EMS Week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad killed while on Zoom call, son arrested
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works stores expected to close
Mayor de Blasio, First Lady donate blood on Thursday
64-year-old woman attacked, raped on Manhattan street
Central Park ducklings orphaned by snapping turtle rescued
Show More
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Trump orders flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims
AccuWeather: Late showers Friday
Man donates kidney to his wife after weeks of COVID-19 delays
Jennifer Dulos murder: Michelle Troconis issues public statement
More TOP STORIES News