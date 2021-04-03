Broadway theater becomes first to reopen for pop-up performance

The theatre opened its doors with ten percent capacity, allowing 150 people inside for the performance with Nathan Lane and tap dancer Savion Glover. All safety precautions were met.
The performance is the first of 10 such events at Broadway theaters over the next 10 weeks. It is a pilot program to figure out how to safely open Broadway theaters.
Just this week, other entertainment venues like comedy clubs opened at 33 percent capacity.
The Theater District has been struggling with lifting the curtain, as limited capacity does not allow for profit.
Eyewitness News spoke with the talented Savion Glover, who calls Broadway a home and a family - and he is just so excited to be back on stage -- and with Nathan Lane.
"I've missed live performances, I've missed being on the stage. I'm happy to return," Glover said.
In order to get into the performances, one must have proof of a negative COVID test or a full vaccination.
As far as Broadway, officials are looking to place COVID testing sites near theaters and are figuring out how to manage crowds before and after shows - something that could be several weeks or months in the making.
