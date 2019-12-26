Health & Fitness

Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says

If you're worried about packing on pounds this holiday season, researchers suggest drinking some coffee could help.

A new study found that drinking four cups of coffee daily could reduce weight gain from a diet high in fat and sugar.

Scientists say they tracked rats and discovered those that had caffeine gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less fat than those who didn't.

They tested the rats using tea, synthetic caffeine and caffeine extracted from coffee.

The study was conducted by scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and published in the Journal of Functional Foods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessweight lossweightstudycoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
Man accused of fatally stabbing brother of 49ers quarterback arrested
Boy, 2, brought to Bronx firehouse after being found on porch
AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd
7 injured when bus and car collide on overpass in Queens
Show More
Worshippers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
4 stabbed following dispute at Christmas party in the Bronx
Police search area where child seat was found in case of missing CT girl
More TOP STORIES News