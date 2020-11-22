Coronavirus Update New York City: Catholic schools suing NYC DOE over COVID testing for students

This as the department faces more legal action after Councilman Joseph Borelli filed an emergency order Friday to bring back in-person learning.
It is the state law for the DOE to offer the same health services to public and non-public schools.
RELATED: NYC small business owners demanding assistance as restrictions loom
The Archdiocese of New York contends its Catholic schools have received different and inferior testing options.
A hearing on the case is set for Monday afternoon.
RELATED: A Quarter Million - America's Loss: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip