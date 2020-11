Coronavirus Update New York City: Catholic schools suing NYC DOE over COVID testing for students

EMBED >More News Videos Investigative reporter Dan Krauth reports on how communities in the tristate area have been affected by covid-19.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Catholic schools in New York filed a lawsuit against the city's education department to make good on its mandate to provide coronavirus testing for students.This as the department faces more legal action after Councilman Joseph Borelli filed an emergency order Friday to bring back in-person learning.It is the state law for the DOE to offer the same health services to public and non-public schools.The Archdiocese of New York contends its Catholic schools have received different and inferior testing options.A hearing on the case is set for Monday afternoon.