Coronavirus News: Chartered boat services to resume Sunday in NJ

Social distancing, sanitation and other requirements will be in effect, including the establishment of online or telephone payment systems to reduce possible points of contact between customers and vendors.
NEW: I will sign an EO allowing for the resumption of:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2020
🎣Fishing charters and other chartered-boat services
🛶Watercraft rentals
This Order will take effect tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM.
We will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed. pic.twitter.com/2Z9Um3LF42
The move is the latest step New Jersey takes as it gradually works to reopen its economy.
On Thursday, the governor announced that Jersey Shore beaches would be allowed to reopen by Memorial Day weekend.
