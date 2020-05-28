Coronavirus News: Cheers for teen released from Richmond University Hospital after MIS-C battle

The staff at Richmond University Medical Center cheered as the teenager left the hospital Wednesday.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early May and admitted to the hospital last week battling MIS-C.
He was treated by a team of physicians, nurses, and clinical professionals led by Dr. Melissa Grageda, Chief Medical Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Director of Pediatric Quality and Performance Improvement, as well as Dr. Brian McMahon, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics.
The patient was accompanied home by his mother, father, brother, and sister.
