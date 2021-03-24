coronavirus new york city

Community remembers horror of COVID pandemic at Queens hospital

By
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Patients and community members recall the harrowing times at a Queens hospital during the start of the COVID pandemic one year ago.

Vanessa was in good spirits on Tuesday. She's getting vaccinated.

But Vanessa, whose mother works at Elmhurst Hospital, remembers well what it was like just a year ago.

"The sadness. The grief. It was very hard," Vanessa said.

Orlando thought he was going to die in the devastating COVID surge here, last year.

"It was scary for me because I was by myself," former Elmhurst patient Orlando said. "I had no family here."

RELATED | Elmhurst Hospital patient released from hospital after 6-month battle with coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

Jose Guerrero got coronavirus back in March.



When COVID was at its worst, when it was killing hundreds a day in New York alone, when all hospitals were stressed, none of them were as overwhelmed as Elmhurst.

Councilman Francisco Moya remembers all of it.

"It felt like you were in another world -- people were afraid to even walk the streets, breathe the air, I remember talking to neighbors and they were like 'don't go by Elmhurst Hospital, if you breathe the air you might get COVID,'" Moya said.

The neighborhoods around the hospital are diverse, and some found learning the new protocols difficult.



"It's the most diverse neighborhood in the entire country, we needed to make sure we were getting this information out, of washing your hands, wearing a mask, social distancing -- all those things early which could've prevented a lot of what we saw in the very beginning," Moya said.

Of course, the challenge now, as the variants spread in the city, is convincing folks from those same multi-generational homes, many of them immigrants, to get the vaccine when its available.

And to make sure what happened here last year, doesn't happen again.

RELATED | Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book
EMBED More News Videos

The United States' top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityqueenselmhurstcoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronavirus deathsmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemicelmhurst hospitalcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
NY expands vaccine eligibility as state crosses grim milestone
COVID Updates: Most 'long haulers' experience neurological symptoms 6 weeks after virus
Girl starts GoFundMe for students who need laptops
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft to file racial profiling lawsuit
New Yorkers spot rare pair of dolphins in East River
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
Woman forced to take down free library on front lawn in NJ
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
Fire rages at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes
Show More
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
NYC firefighters rescue escaped parrot from tree
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
Ferris wheel, water slides for sale in NJ amusement park auction
The Countdown: Biden pushes for gun reform after mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News