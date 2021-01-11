New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ congresswoman tests positive for COVID following US Capitol lockdown

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, 75, said she believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of the riots. A number of members within the space reportedly ignored instructions to wear masks.
"I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time," Coleman said. "While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents."
Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021
I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0
Officials say Watson Coleman is isolating and awaiting the results of PCR testing.
She previously received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, which has been made available to members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and Executive Branch agencies for the purposes of continuity of government operations.
