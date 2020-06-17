Reopen Connecticut: Phase 2 reopening starts Wednesday

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- More steps forward are being taken in Connecticut, as the state enters Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday. The real question is what's NOT reopening.Among the many businesses allowed to reopen are movie theaters.In fact, Bow Tie says in honor of the reopening, they're showing classic films for $5.They'll be blocking off every other seat in the theater.Connecticut's Phase 2 list includes hotels and lodging, plus indoor recreation like movie theaters and bowling alleys. Nail salons and gyms are reopening as well.Restaurants can begin indoor dining, but self-service station buffets are not allowed, and capacity inside must be capped at 50 percent.Governor Ned Lamont says that indoor private gatherings can take place with as many as 25 people. Outdoor gatherings can increase to 100 people."When it comes to social gatherings, you're more likely to be interfacing with people closer, drinking, less likely to wear a mask," Lamont said. "That's on the negative side. On the positive, they tend to be invitation only, or you know everybody who's going to be there. So if there was a flare-up, if someone was found to be infected, tracking and tracing is a lot easier to manage."Despite the reopening, masks are still recommended and many businesses will require them.