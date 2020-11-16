Connecticut coronavirus update: Gov. Lamont tests negative, will continue self-isolating

He met virtually with the regions' governors Sunday, and they agreed future steps are "not a matter of lockdown, not a matter of shutdown."
Instead, further restrictions will target where the spread is occurring.
Indoor shopping is not believed to be a source of spread. Neither are schools, "especially at the lower grades."
"We're going to be looking at gyms," Lamont said. "We're going to be looking at indoor dining. We'll be looking at churches if we have to."
Lamont warned students coming home from college for the holidays to self-isolate for 14 days before or after returning.
And no "parties and reunions, that goes without saying," Lamont said.
An additional 4,639 positive cases were reported on Monday with 22 new deaths. The statewide positivity rate is at 5.38%.
MORE NEWS: Cops bust illegal fight club dubbed 'Rumble in the Bronx'
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip