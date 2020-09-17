coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 1st of its kind PPE store now open in Herald Square

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A first-of-its-kind New York City boutique that sells COVID-related safety products for homes and businesses is now open in Herald Square.

CV-19 Essential sells everything from cell phone sanitizers and portable air purifiers to plexiglass dividers and UV lights, and the public is encouraged to check out the store's Safe Zone Interactive Experience Center where they can try out the gadgets.

Tony Park, the owner of popular NYC Korean BBQ Samwon Garden, was expanding his delivery menu in mid-March to include care packages that customers could use to replicate the restaurant's food in the comfort of their own homes.

He also threw in masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer with each order, as the items were in high demand at the time and provided an incentive for customers to order delivery and feel safe in doing so.

Related: Mask up or pay up: MTA now enforcing $50 fine on bus, subway

As he navigated the PPE shortage and installed additional safety measures at his eateries and residential properties -- including UV light systems, facial thermal devices, anti-microbial film, plexiglass and restroom sanitation systems -- word spread that he had unique sanitizing equipment and an idea was born.

"Everybody kept coming to me and saying 'oh, I need more wipes, sanitizer, I don't know where to get the alcohol wipes, or there's no plexiglass in New York,' so I started importing plexiglass by the container and then I had all this product," Park said.

Shortly thereafter, Park founded CV-19 Essential, which opened to the pubic on Wednesday.

The growing list of customers includes the newly-opened greenhouse-concept Gnoccheria, Keste Pizza and Vino, Essen, Scarpetta, David Burke Tavern, The Elizabeth Morrow School (New Jersey School), New Bank, Lenwich, and Moinian Group.

"The goal of the store is to serve more communities and to serve people across industries, whether it's a family wanting to make their apartment safer or a retail or restaurant business owner like me, a company wanting to make their office safe for employees, or a school; I want to lend my knowledge to help people," Park said.

Related: Shortage of key material squeezes N95 medical mask manufacturing amid COVID-19 pandemic

The CV19 Essential Store and Safe Zone Interactive Experience Center is located at 41 West 35th Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit CV19Essential.com/

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.




MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityherald squaremanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingface maskhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC back-to-school change: Phased-in start for in-person classes
COVID Updates: New NYC testing lab to cut wait times
New York Film Festival sticks to core mission despite pandemic
Museums forced to lay off workers, sell works of art amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC back-to-school change: Phased-in start for in-person classes
Taxes going up for the rich in NJ, but many families will get a break
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
COVID Updates: New NYC testing lab to cut wait times
Mask request in subway station leads to beating, robbery
LIST: 56 NYC schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
Show More
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
'Not gonna take it': Anti-mask Target protest video goes viral
LIST: 40 'Open Streets: Restaurants' locations expanding to weekdays
Feds considered using 'heat ray' on DC protesters: Report
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
More TOP STORIES News