reopen nyc

Reopen News: Mask up or else! New MTA rule with $50 fine goes into effect today

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA starts enforcing its new mask policy on trains and buses Monday: not wearing a face covering is now punishable with a $50 fine.

The new rule applies to subways, buses and all LIRR and Metro North trains.

For months now, health experts have been saying that wearing a mask is an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks have been mandatory on MTA trains and buses for months.

But violators now face fines, after Gov. Cuomo directed the agency to come up with an enforcement mechanism.

EMBED More News Videos

The governor said the fine will be enforcable starting on Monday.



The goal is to keep the transmission rate low as the economy slowly gets back on track.

Interim MTA President Sarah Feinberg says mask compliance is already very high, but as trains get more crowded, covering your nose and mouth is that much more important.

"We're going to do everything we possibly can to get as many people wearing masks as possible," she said. "We know that masks stop the spread of the disease. We know that they keep our workers safe. We know that they keep our customers safe."

MTA ridership is down 70 percent.

The agency is bleeding money, and this is one way to hopefully make more riders feel safe.

And the MTA says forgetting or not having a mask is no excuse.

In addition to PPE vending machines now located in some stations, the agency says workers can give you a free mask if you need one.

RELATED: NYC Transit demonstrates ultraviolet tech killing COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Transit officials on Friday demonstrated the ultraviolet technology it is using to kill COVID-19 in a pilot program to disinfect entire trains.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomtaface masklirrbussubwaymetro north
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Seinfeld pushes for federal relief for live-event venues
Not wearing a mask on MTA train or bus will cost you $50
COVID Updates: Vaccine volunteers continue to participate in trials
What to know about the reopening of 9/11 Museum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman changed clothes after allegedly killing Bronx man
Tropical Storm Teddy forms, expected to strengthen
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
NYGiants set for Monday Night Football opener against Steelers
F tunnel repair project gets underway
Man shoots at police from second floor of Queens home
Protesters claim de Blasio's treatment of homeless is 'downright cruel'
Show More
Seinfeld pushes for federal relief for live-event venues
Rare bacteria in LI Sound could lead to serious illness: Health officials
Man stabbed outside hotel during robbery of designer goods
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
Man celebrating birthday among 2 killed at off-campus party near Rutgers
More TOP STORIES News