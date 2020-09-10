Reopen News: Not wearing a mask on MTA train or bus will cost you $50

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6245157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Transit officials on Friday demonstrated the ultraviolet technology it is using to kill COVID-19 in a pilot program to disinfect entire trains.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that anyone who doesn't wear a mask on MTA buses, subways or trains could face a $50 fine."We want people on Metro-North, LIRR, subway system. They know the cars are cleaner, disinfected. The last variable is are the other riders on the trains recognizing social distancing and are they wearing masks. That's what people want to know. If I get on the LIRR, Metro-North, subway car, will other people be we wearing masks? Yes, 90%. Well, I'm nervous about COVID. I want to make sure that compliance is very high. And they are right," the governor said.He asked the MTA to come up with an enforcement plan for people who are not wearing masks."At the governor's direction, on Monday the MTA will file a rule on an emergency rule basis with the New York Secretary of State," said Pat Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO. "That rule will provide for a $50 fine for failure to comply with the mask directive."He noted that mask compliance is 96% on buses, 90% on subways, and well over 90% on Metro-North and LIRR."Achieving universal mask compliance is our goal," Foye said. "It's a matter of respect for ones fellow co commuters and MTA employees."Mask compliance will be enforced by the MTA Police, in some places MTA Bridge and Tunnel Officers, and the NYPD."This is targeting the small population of folks who are refusing to wear a mask," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim President of the New York Transit Authority. "There may be folks in the system who are wearing a mask improperly, the weather is hot, they are uncomfortable or for whatever reason. Generally, those are not the folks who refuse to put a mask on properly when directed."So far, the MTA has distributed more than 4 million masks to customers.There will be a 60-day public comment period after which the MTA board will consider the public comments and adopt a final rule. But, the rule will be effective immediately upon filing on Monday.