Coronavirus News: 2 Long Island pools reopen after several staffers come down with COVID-19

Ninety-year-old Joe Vente carries every single pool ID he's ever had to prove that he's been a member since 1969.
Vente and others are dedicated swimmers at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Pool, where the dynamic has now changed dramatically.
"I think it's terrible that we're in this situation," Vente said.
This pool, and the Margorie Post Community Pool in Massapequa, were both shut down for two days after one lifeguard at each pool tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, along with a second pool employee in Plainview.
RELATED | Suffolk County, Long Island cases "moving in the wrong direction"
"We have taken every precaution and adhered to every protocal," Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino said.
But the supervisor stopped short on Tuesday, of saying lifeguards and staff will now be required to get regular COVID-19 testing.
It was contact tracing from other cases, that led to the first positive test, and then the town worked quickly to contain it.
Swimmers say the pools are well cleaned and the rules are strictly enforced. So, they are keeping the faith for now.
"Every day I come, and I get to swim, I'm thankful," Plainview swimmer Michelle Aguirre said. "Because I don't know that it will stay open the whole summer."
For Vente, who is 90 years old, the current situation is both a risk and a lifeline.
"This is exercise, which I've been doing for so many years," Vente said. "It means a lot to come here. It does."
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address