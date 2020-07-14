Coronavirus News: Suffolk County, Long Island cases "moving in the wrong direction"

coronavirus long island

SUFFOLK CO., Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County officials confirmed at least 4 people who attended a Fourth of July party are among more than 100 new positive COVID cases - the highest since May.

The county recorded 102 positive cases on Tuesday - a 2% increase.

Regarding an outbreak stemming from July 4th party, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone confirmed four people tested positive.

Governor Cuomo tweeted about the exposure earlier in the day.


"I think it is an example of why it is critically important that we remain vigilant," Bellone said.

Another 10 cases are Ocean Beach lifeguards. Each of these individuals is now at home under quarantine.

Officials do not believe they contracted the virus while on duty, but more likely during gatherings with fellow lifeguards on off hours.

"Defeating this virus is very much on my mind today because the numbers are moving in the wrong direction," Bellone said.

Suffolk County's positivity rate has reached 2 percent. If that number climbs to 5% or higher, schools will not be allowed to reopen and the county may need to reverse course in other areas, he said.

Bellone had a direct message for young people.

"A large percentage of the positive cases are coming from people 30 and under. Since June 24, approximately 42% of the positive cases are coming from this age range. My message to these young people is to think again. The truth is this virus impacts all of us," he said.

For the third day in a row, no new deaths were reported in Suffolk County.

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
