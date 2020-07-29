coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: 5 counselors test positive at day camp on Long Island

COVID-19 News and Information
DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Five camp counselors have tested positive for coronavirus at a summer camp on Long Island.

Park Shore County Day Camp says a staff member notified them on Friday of a positive test.

RELATED | New Jersey lifeguards among dozens infected after gathering

Contact tracing led to health officials identifying four more cases in staff members who socialize outside of the camp.

Three camp pods have been quarantined.

The camp director says almost all the campers returned on Tuesday despite the news, and the camp is confident they are providing a safe environment.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countydix hillsreopen long islandcampcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorksummer campreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: NY infection rates remain low, other states struggle
Cuomo 'appalled' at packed Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons
COVID Live Updates: NY reports 11 deaths, NYC positive tests at 1%
Doctors explain what causes mask acne and how to treat it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
Woman stabbed to death trying to break up fight in NYC: Police
List: 12 more NYC bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Record number of vaccines already shipping for upcoming flu season
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Mother saved by surgeries after liver shrinks to third of its size
Show More
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
Shark sightings off Long Island beaches again halt swimming
Cuomo 'appalled' at packed Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons
Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
Red Hook Houses residents demand NYCHA slow down redevelopment
More TOP STORIES News