Coronavirus News: 5 counselors test positive at day camp on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6311834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Five camp counselors have tested positive for coronavirus at a summer camp on Long Island.Park Shore County Day Camp says a staff member notified them on Friday of a positive test.Contact tracing led to health officials identifying four more cases in staff members who socialize outside of the camp.Three camp pods have been quarantined.The camp director says almost all the campers returned on Tuesday despite the news, and the camp is confident they are providing a safe environment.